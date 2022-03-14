Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

What a day !

High pressure in charge
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see plenty of sunshine and above normal temperatures for the rest of the afternoon. High pressure to our south will dominate our weather for the next couple of days. Meanwhile, a developing area of low pressure will approach the region late Wednesday into Thursday. Scattered showers will blanket the area with needed showers. There will be a second chance for showers Saturday, as a cold front advances across the Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. Sunday looks sunny and nice. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & pleasant, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cold, Low: upper 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: around 70...Low: upper 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Free mulch available in Charlottesville, Albemarle Co.
(FILE)
Postal Service Reform Act could help mail delays
WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
Photo courtesy of the Wildlife Center of Virginia (FILE)
Bears making appearances in Albemarle Co. backyards
COVID-19
VDH: 1,656,187 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 19,356 deaths

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
Increasing clouds and mild
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Staying Mild. Increasing Clouds Wednesday. Rain Late
nbc29 weather at noon
You gotta love it !