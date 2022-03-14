What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see plenty of sunshine and above normal temperatures for the rest of the afternoon. High pressure to our south will dominate our weather for the next couple of days. Meanwhile, a developing area of low pressure will approach the region late Wednesday into Thursday. Scattered showers will blanket the area with needed showers. There will be a second chance for showers Saturday, as a cold front advances across the Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. Sunday looks sunny and nice. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & pleasant, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cold, Low: upper 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: around 70...Low: upper 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

