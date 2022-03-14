Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Virginia men’s basketball accepts bid to NIT

UVA head coach Tony Bennett
UVA head coach Tony Bennett(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After not being selected for the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday, the Virginia men’s basketball team accepted a bid to the National Invitation Tournament.

The Cavaliers (19-13) will take on 3-seed Mississippi State (18-15) in the first round on Wednesday at 7pm at John Paul Jones Arena.

UVA will host the game, despite being the Bulldogs being the seeded team, due to renovations at MSU’s Humphrey Coliseum.

The winner of that game will take on the winner of 2-seed North Texas and Texas State in the second round.

There are 32 teams in the NIT, and the semifinals and finals of the tournament will be held at Madison Square Garden on March 29th and 31st.

Virginia is playing in the tournament for the fourteenth time in program history, with the most-recent coming in 2013.

The Cavaliers won the NIT championship in both 1980 and 1992.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Postal Service Reform Act could help mail delays
(FILE)
Former VP Mike Pence to speak at UVA
Photo courtesy of the Wildlife Center of Virginia (FILE)
Bears making appearances in Albemarle Co. backyards
COVID-19
VDH: 1,653,212 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 19,212 deaths
Scene from crash on I-81 in Rockbridge County.
One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County

Latest News

The Duke Blue Devils and Virginia Tech Hokies in the championship game of the 2022 New York...
Commonwealth teams earn NCAA Tournament bids
The Duke Blue Devils and Virginia Tech Hokies in the championship game of the 2022 New York...
Virginia Tech beats Duke 82-67; Wins first-ever ACC Tournament Championship
Rachel Clark (5) scored a team-high four goals for UVA.
No. 14 UVA women’s lax falls 17-11 in the snow against No. 3 Syracuse
The North Carolina Tar Heels and Virginia Tech Hokies in the semifinals of the 2022 New York...
Hokies upset UNC 72-59; Advance to ACC Championship