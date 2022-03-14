Virginia men’s basketball accepts bid to NIT

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After not being selected for the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday, the Virginia men’s basketball team accepted a bid to the National Invitation Tournament.

The Cavaliers (19-13) will take on 3-seed Mississippi State (18-15) in the first round on Wednesday at 7pm at John Paul Jones Arena.

UVA will host the game, despite being the Bulldogs being the seeded team, due to renovations at MSU’s Humphrey Coliseum.

The winner of that game will take on the winner of 2-seed North Texas and Texas State in the second round.

There are 32 teams in the NIT, and the semifinals and finals of the tournament will be held at Madison Square Garden on March 29th and 31st.

Virginia is playing in the tournament for the fourteenth time in program history, with the most-recent coming in 2013.

The Cavaliers won the NIT championship in both 1980 and 1992.

