Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA Cavaliers ‘grateful’ to play in NIT

UVA 2020 logo
UVA 2020 logo(wvir)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Men’s Basketball Team won’t be dancing in the NCAA Tournament this year, but the season isn’t done yet.

The Cavaliers received a bid to play in the National Invitational Tournament as a six seed.

This is the first time since 2013 that the Cavs have been in the NIT.

Head coach Tony Bennett says he’s excited for his team’s opportunity to continue its season.

“The fact that this team has gotten rewarded to play in an NIT, of course, the ultimate goal is to play in an NCAA Tournament and then advance, but when I watched the pairing show on ESPNU and our name came up I still was very grateful,” he said.

The Hoos will open up NIT action March 16 against Mississippi State at John Paul Jones Arena. Tip off is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Free mulch available in Charlottesville, Albemarle Co.
(FILE)
Postal Service Reform Act could help mail delays
WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
Photo courtesy of the Wildlife Center of Virginia (FILE)
Bears making appearances in Albemarle Co. backyards
COVID-19
VDH: 1,656,187 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 19,356 deaths

Latest News

(FILE)
UVA Men’s Lacrosse prepping for championship game rematch
UVA head coach Tony Bennett
Virginia men’s basketball accepts bid to NIT
The Duke Blue Devils and Virginia Tech Hokies in the championship game of the 2022 New York...
Commonwealth teams earn NCAA Tournament bids
The Duke Blue Devils and Virginia Tech Hokies in the championship game of the 2022 New York...
Virginia Tech beats Duke 82-67; Wins first-ever ACC Tournament Championship