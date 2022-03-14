Pi Day at Pie Chest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - March 14th is Pi day, but it’s the eating pie that’s getting all of the attention.

Pie Chest in Charlottesville is giving away free pie for a year to a few lucky winners. The golden tickets at the Pie Chest are actually stickers. Find one of five on the bottom of your pie and you’ll get free pie for a year.

“One of my favorite movies is Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory so we tried to replicate it. Five golden tickets,” Owner of the Pie Chest Rachel Pennington said.

“We had somebody in this morning. It was really cute as a mother and daughter who came in. I believe she was a UVA student because they had on memorabilia. She was so excited calling her roommate,” assistant to the manager and Pie Chest pie slicer Grace Driver said.

This pie day also falls on the store’s seventh birthday.

“We’re celebrating our anniversary. But we’ll have specials all week. So every single day, there will be a different special,” Pennington said.

They’ve picked up a few tricks along the way.

“A lot of things are pre-sliced. We didn’t used to do that used to just be kind of slicing it on demand. But we’ve learned throughout the years how to be more efficient,” said Pennington.

Still every year brings something new.

“Last year, we had a line. This year starting a little bit more slow and we’ll probably get a pop later. So we just kind of look at how to go with the flow. Because you can plan and predict and just never know,” Pennington said.

“It’s usually thought about it from like the math perspective. So to have it also be integrated into, like actual physical pie makes me really happy,” Driver said.

Pi day is their second biggest day at the counter, Thanksgiving is first.

