ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People living in Charlottesville and Albemarle County can get free mulch, just in time for Spring.

You can pick up the mulch at Darden Towe Park, Crozet Park, and the Ivy Material Utilization Center.

The give away is limited to two tons per customer, and runs until April 16.

