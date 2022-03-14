Advertise With Us
Foothills Child Advocacy Center looks for toiletry donations

By Dominga Murray
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You may have something laying around your house, one Charlottesville nonprofit is looking for.

Foothills Child Advocacy Center helps children who have allegedly been sexually or physically abused. Its in the process of gathering hygiene products and small bags to keep them in.

Once its staffers raise enough, the nonprofit will give out to clients and share with other organizations like the Sexual Assault Resource Agency and the University of Virginia.

“We’ve got some here that we’ve already gotten donated, and you can put something discreetly in them, and we can give these to the young ladies who come to Foothills,” Executive Director Cynthia Hurst said.

If you want to donate bags, toiletries or both email mbarney@foothillscac.org.

