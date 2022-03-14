Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Commonwealth teams earn NCAA Tournament bids

The Duke Blue Devils and Virginia Tech Hokies in the championship game of the 2022 New York...
The Duke Blue Devils and Virginia Tech Hokies in the championship game of the 2022 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Barclays Center on Saturday, March 12,2022 in Brooklyn, N.Y.. (Photo by David Welker / theacc.com)(David Welker | Photo by David Welker / theacc.c)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The commonwealth of Virginia had four teams selected for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

Virginia Tech, Richmond, Norfolk State, and Longwood all received bids from the selection committee.

The Hokies are the 11-seed in the East Region, and they will take on 6-seed Texas in the first round in Milwaukee.

The winner of that game will face the winner of 3-seed Purdue and 14-seed Yale.

Also in the East Region, Miller School alum Daryl Anderson and Norfolk State earn the 16-seed.

The Spartans will take on defending national champion Baylor in the first round on Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas.

The winner advances to face the Marquette/UNC winner in the second round.

Richmond is the 12-seed in the Midwest Region.

The Spiders earned a bid after knocking off Davidson in the Atlantic 10 Tournament Championship Game.

Richmond will take on 5-seed Iowa in the first round on Thursday in Buffalo.

The winner of that game will face the Providence/South Dakota State winner.

Longwood is in the NCAA Tournament for the First Time in program history.

Former Miller School star DeShaun Wade and the Lancers are the 11-seed in the South Region.

They will take on 3-seed Tennessee in the first round on Thursday in Indianapolis.

The winner of that game will face the Colorado State/Michigan winner in the Second Round.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Postal Service Reform Act could help mail delays
(FILE)
Former VP Mike Pence to speak at UVA
Photo courtesy of the Wildlife Center of Virginia (FILE)
Bears making appearances in Albemarle Co. backyards
COVID-19
VDH: 1,653,212 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 19,212 deaths
Scene from crash on I-81 in Rockbridge County.
One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County

Latest News

UVA head coach Tony Bennett
Virginia men’s basketball accepts bid to NIT
The Duke Blue Devils and Virginia Tech Hokies in the championship game of the 2022 New York...
Virginia Tech beats Duke 82-67; Wins first-ever ACC Tournament Championship
Rachel Clark (5) scored a team-high four goals for UVA.
No. 14 UVA women’s lax falls 17-11 in the snow against No. 3 Syracuse
The North Carolina Tar Heels and Virginia Tech Hokies in the semifinals of the 2022 New York...
Hokies upset UNC 72-59; Advance to ACC Championship