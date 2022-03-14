Commonwealth teams earn NCAA Tournament bids

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The commonwealth of Virginia had four teams selected for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

Virginia Tech, Richmond, Norfolk State, and Longwood all received bids from the selection committee.

The Hokies are the 11-seed in the East Region, and they will take on 6-seed Texas in the first round in Milwaukee.

The winner of that game will face the winner of 3-seed Purdue and 14-seed Yale.

Also in the East Region, Miller School alum Daryl Anderson and Norfolk State earn the 16-seed.

The Spartans will take on defending national champion Baylor in the first round on Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas.

The winner advances to face the Marquette/UNC winner in the second round.

Richmond is the 12-seed in the Midwest Region.

The Spiders earned a bid after knocking off Davidson in the Atlantic 10 Tournament Championship Game.

Richmond will take on 5-seed Iowa in the first round on Thursday in Buffalo.

The winner of that game will face the Providence/South Dakota State winner.

Longwood is in the NCAA Tournament for the First Time in program history.

Former Miller School star DeShaun Wade and the Lancers are the 11-seed in the South Region.

They will take on 3-seed Tennessee in the first round on Thursday in Indianapolis.

The winner of that game will face the Colorado State/Michigan winner in the Second Round.

