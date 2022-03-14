Charlottesville woman competing on Spartan Games show

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville woman will be competing in season two of the Spartan Games.

Corinna Coffin will test her strength and ability during the five-episode show.

The competition takes place at Big Bear Lake in California, and features 16 of the fittest men and women in the country.

Coffin was raised in Charlottesville and says this is where she got her love for fitness.

“My roots run so deep in Charlottesville, and a lot of my love for fitness started in Charlottesville,” she said. “I grew up, obviously, going to school there and running the different trails and my love for running developed there.”

The first episode will be available on March 24 and you can watch Corinna compete on Spartan’s YouTube channel.

