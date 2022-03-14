Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Charlottesville woman competing on Spartan Games show

By Andrew Webb
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville woman will be competing in season two of the Spartan Games.

Corinna Coffin will test her strength and ability during the five-episode show.

The competition takes place at Big Bear Lake in California, and features 16 of the fittest men and women in the country.

Coffin was raised in Charlottesville and says this is where she got her love for fitness.

“My roots run so deep in Charlottesville, and a lot of my love for fitness started in Charlottesville,” she said. “I grew up, obviously, going to school there and running the different trails and my love for running developed there.”

The first episode will be available on March 24 and you can watch Corinna compete on Spartan’s YouTube channel.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Postal Service Reform Act could help mail delays
(FILE)
Former VP Mike Pence to speak at UVA
Photo courtesy of the Wildlife Center of Virginia (FILE)
Bears making appearances in Albemarle Co. backyards
COVID-19
VDH: 1,654,893 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 19,315 deaths
Scene from crash on I-81 in Rockbridge County.
One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County

Latest News

FILE
Pi Day at Pie Chest
The outside of Monticello High School.
ACPS program guarantees associate’s degree by high school graduation
Foothills Child Advocacy Center
Foothills Child Advocacy Center looks for toiletry donations
(FILE)
CCS hires more mental health workers to help with COVID-19 transition
Protesters at Chase Bank
Seniors rally against climate change at Charlottesville bank