Charlottesville Utilities giving out 200 free trees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is giving out 200 free trees to Charlottesville Utility customers. This partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation helps conserve energy and benefits the environment.

Starting on Monday, customers can sign up to reserve a tree on a first come first served basis. The website can also look at your property plan and give you tips on where to plant your new tree.

“Basically, it’s kind of a cool website, because you can utilize that website to locate your tree where it makes most sense in your yard to provide the best energy efficiency in your home,” director of Charlottesville Utilities, Lauren Hildebrand said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.