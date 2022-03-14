Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Charlottesville Utilities giving out 200 free trees

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is giving out 200 free trees to Charlottesville Utility customers. This partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation helps conserve energy and benefits the environment.

Starting on Monday, customers can sign up to reserve a tree on a first come first served basis. The website can also look at your property plan and give you tips on where to plant your new tree.

“Basically, it’s kind of a cool website, because you can utilize that website to locate your tree where it makes most sense in your yard to provide the best energy efficiency in your home,” director of Charlottesville Utilities, Lauren Hildebrand said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Postal Service Reform Act could help mail delays
(FILE)
Former VP Mike Pence to speak at UVA
Photo courtesy of the Wildlife Center of Virginia (FILE)
Bears making appearances in Albemarle Co. backyards
COVID-19
VDH: 1,653,212 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 19,212 deaths
Scene from crash on I-81 in Rockbridge County.
One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County

Latest News

UVA Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center
UVA Health researchers improving cancer treatments
CAT bus
CAT still a free option during gas price surges
UVA professors weigh in on Daylight Saving
UVA professors weigh in daylight saving
CAT bus
CAT still a free option through gas price surges