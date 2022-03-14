Charlottesville figures breakdown NCAA Tournament bracket for a good cause

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Jimmy “The Magic Man” Miller’s Bracket Breakfast returned for its annual event benefiting Piedmont CASA.

“They train volunteers in the community, young men and women like us on how to go and advocate on abused and neglected kids,” organizer Miller said.

A panel featuring some noteworthy Charlottesville names, headlined by UVA President Jim Ryan and author John Grisham, shared their wisdom at Boar’s Head Resort Monday, March 14, on who might take home this year’s title.

“I’d take the Hokies based on the last three games. I mean, what they did in the ACC Tournament was remarkable,” Grisham said.

Legendary UVA Women’s Basketball Coach Debbie Ryan also weighed in the bracket.

“I do feel like it’s going to be a great tournament, and there’s going to be a lot of upsets, and I do think Virginia Tech is going to do a lot more than we think they’re going to do,” she said.

More important than the bracket breakdown was the testimony from Stephen Perry. He’s 20-years-old and grew up in the foster care system, getting help along the way from CASA.

“I’ve learned that the three most important things to people in this world is their money, time, and their loved ones,” Perry said. “CASA has without question spent a lot of money and time on me, but these two have aced the feeling of making me feel loved.”

“A passion of mine is March Madness, the NCAA Tournament. I played in it, called games in it as a voice, I’ve been a fan of it, so to bring that as a vehicle to try and bring people together to raise awareness,” Miller said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.