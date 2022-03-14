CCS hires more mental health workers to help with COVID-19 transition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After two years of virtual learning, students with Charlottesville City Schools are still adjusting to in-person learning.

“Our kindergarteners, our first graders and second graders, this is really the first time they’ve done school,” CCS Social Worker Tiffany Scott said Monday, March 14.

Scotts says children who have never been in a classroom before struggle, especially compared to kids who learned in-person prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Patrick Farrell, an intervention and support supervisor, says the money that pays for these new workers is grant funding from federal pandemic relief and went to all school divisions.

“They were kind of there to support mitigation of COVID, sanitizing schools, but also to help meet the social emotional needs that both came out of COVID but also just in general,” Farrell said.

This year, Charlottesville brought on 11 new mental health workers. Until 2022, there were only four.

“It’s just been great because in the past we were spread amongst multiple buildings and we weren’t able to really adequately address the mental wellness needs of our students,” Scott said.

A lot of kids, she says, are having a hard time with peer conflict and problem-solving skills.

“Students are struggling with just understanding how to respond to structure and how to adjust to changes in routine, and so transitioning has been difficult,” Scott said.

When kids have a conflict, they visit one of the mental health workers to talk through things.

Now the district is working to keep these workers on staff.

“It’s our goal to get them integrated into our local budget so when the grant money runs out they’ll be part of our local budget going forward and this is something that won’t be a short term thing, but something that Charlottesville City Schools just does,” Farrell said.

