CAT still a free option during gas price surges

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As gas prices rise, there are potential solutions to saving money on transportation in Charlottesville.

There’s one fee that remains constant in the city and it’s the transit system. Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) is maintaining its free fare throughout any surges and it could see more riders soon because of that.

Kyle Ervin is the marketing coordinator for CAT and he says he also suffers from the increasing price of gas. He says he doesn’t want the company to benefit off of any negative situation, like a gas price increase, but if people are in a tough spot, they should remember CAT is still a free option.

“If you live in the city, CAT is zero fare, Ervin said. “So I would stress to people that if you’re struggling with the price increases in gas, I would at least consider transit in the City of Charlottesville as an alternative method of transportation.”

It’s possible CAT could see more riders soon too, if the prices get too frustrating for drivers. Though Ervin says it’s still too early to tell.

“We don’t have data to show that increase because this happened so suddenly,” Ervin said.

Even if gas prices continue to rise, or riding the buses becomes more popular, CAT’s fees remain will low. Ervin says CAT is able to keep these low costs because it gets its fuel from Charlottesville’s Public Works.

“We don’t even see the inner workings of their side of things,” Ervin said. “You know, we’re just provided diesel and we’re able to keep operating throughout the pandemic and throughout these hardships that we’ve been having.”

He says the fuel itself, also makes a difference and the diesel CAT’s buses uses hasn’t had as much of an increase yet.

