CAT looking for feedback on future bus shelter design

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Charlottesville Area Transit is seeking input on some future bus shelter designs.

There are three different shelter designs you can now vote and give feedback on. Each design includes a bus map and schedule, an art panel for local muralists to use, a bench, awning, and visible bus stop name.

Kyle Ervin with CAT said the goal is to make stops more accessible for riders.

“Majority of our stops were grandfathered in before the current ADA [Americans with Disabilities Act] standards hit, so with the installation of these new shelters, CAT will finally be in compliance with FTA and ATA requirements,” Ervin said.

Once a winning design is picked, the shelter will be built in a series of phases.

You can give your input on the bus designs here.

