Virginia Tech beats Duke 82-67; Wins first-ever ACC Tournament Championship
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team won the ACC Tournament Championship for the first time in program history, as the 7-seed Hokies defeated top-seed Duke 82-67 on Saturday in Brooklyn.
Tech was playing in the finals of the ACC Tournament for the first time ever, and the tournament championship is their first since winning the Metro Conference Tournament in 1979.
Hunter Cattoor scored a game-high an career-high 31 points for Virginia Tech.
The junior made 11-of-16 shots from the field, including 7-of-9 from three-point range, and was named the tournament MVP.
Senior Keve Aluma added 19 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists for the Hokies.
With the win, the Hokies clinch the ACC’s automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.
The field for the Big Dance will be revealed on Sunday.
Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.