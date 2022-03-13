Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Virginia Tech beats Duke 82-67; Wins first-ever ACC Tournament Championship

By Mike Shiers
Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team won the ACC Tournament Championship for the first time in program history, as the 7-seed Hokies defeated top-seed Duke 82-67 on Saturday in Brooklyn.

Tech was playing in the finals of the ACC Tournament for the first time ever, and the tournament championship is their first since winning the Metro Conference Tournament in 1979.

The Duke Blue Devils and Virginia Tech Hokies in the championship game of the 2022 New York...
The Duke Blue Devils and Virginia Tech Hokies in the championship game of the 2022 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Barclays Center on Saturday, March 12,2022 in Brooklyn, N.Y.. (Photo by David Welker / theacc.com)(David Welker | Photo by David Welker / theacc.c)

Hunter Cattoor scored a game-high an career-high 31 points for Virginia Tech.

The junior made 11-of-16 shots from the field, including 7-of-9 from three-point range, and was named the tournament MVP.

Senior Keve Aluma added 19 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists for the Hokies.

With the win, the Hokies clinch the ACC’s automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

The field for the Big Dance will be revealed on Sunday.

