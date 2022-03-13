Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative provides power update

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The snow and wind Saturday knocked out a few of Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s power lines.

As of Saturday evening, they are almost fully restored but some lost power for a bit during the day. REC says team members were prepared for this storm and had line crews already stationed, so the damage didn’t last long. Trees falling was the main issue crews encountered in the field.

“Throughout the day that number has fluctuated. We’ve seen outages as high as 3000. But like I said, our crews are out there in full force, they are responding and making the repairs as quickly as possible,” Rappahannock Electric Cooperative Communications and Public Relations Director Casey Hollins said.

REC reminds people to stay far away from any down power lines.

