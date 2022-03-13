Quick Warming Trend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A weak weather disturbance will pass by to the north on this Sunday night. It will only give us a few passing clouds and a south breeze.

After a chilly start to Monday, expect a quick rebound in temperature during the day.

Southerly breezes will boost the weather pattern to more spring-like conditions for the new work and school week ahead.

The next best rain chance will be later Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Then on Saturday more showers return.

Sunday night: Moonlit, starry sky with a few clouds. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, few clouds, with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday night: Chilly with lows in the 30s under a mainly clear sky.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs near 70 degrees. Lows upper 30s to 40 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny and dry. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 40s to 50.

Thursday: Morning showers. Partly sunny. Highs near 70. Lows upper 40s.

Friday: Warmer and partly sunny. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Saturday: Rain showers at this time. Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, highs in the lower 60s.

