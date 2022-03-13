Charlottesville sees snow Saturday just after spring temperatures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Whether your prefer the heat or the snow, you were in luck this week. There were highs over 60 degrees and then back down to lows under 30 throughout the Charlottesville and Albemarle County area.

Kurtis Gazan and his son Lucian are taking advantage of this surprise snow by going out for a stroll in their first Charlottesville winter.

“We enjoy it. We like walking around in the snow. It’s nice,” said Kurtis Gazan.

Although they were loving it, the snow did cause some troubles, too.

“I think mom had something that got canceled,” said Lucian, “There was a baby shower today that was canceled,” said Kurtis.

University of Virginia graduate Peter Macdonald says he just wants this winter season to be over, especially after experiencing a taste of spring temperatures last week.

“I’m pretty done with the winter, personally,” said Macdonald.

His friend visiting from out of town says the cold is a reminder of home.

“I live in Boston. So it’s not too bad for me,” said Piper Loehrke.

Still Macdonald admits snow in March isn’t all that bad.

“It’s a very pretty like picturesque snow. Luckily, it’s not like ruining your day kind of walking around,” said Macdonald.

This weekend leaves people like Logan Kidd longing for hotter temperatures.

“I would so much rather be warm today,” said Kidd.

He says this morning when he woke up he was surprised by just how cold it is.

“I thought most of this was supposed to be done last night and woke up to rain out and it was gross. And then I watched it start coming down like this. And, man, I’m freezing cold out here,” said Kidd.

As an employee of the Men and Boy’s Shop, he’s seen the nasty weather keeping more people inside.

“It has been a slow day for us here,” said Kidd.

Mother nature is anything but consistent during the month of March.

“I was thinking that you know where we had a little bit of spring weather last year or last week that we would definitely be getting back into a cold snap. So I was ready for it. But I was not expecting this out today,” said Kidd.

