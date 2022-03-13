Back to Spring

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a snowy, colder, windy Saturday, sunshine returns on this Sunday! Temperatures remain cooler than average with a brisk breeze.

A chilly start to Monday, followed by a quick rebound in temperature during the day.

Southerly breezes will boost the weather pattern to more spring-like conditions for the new work and school week ahead.

The next best rain chance will be later Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Then on Saturday more showers return.

Sunday: Sunshine and blustery breeze. Highs in the 40s.

Sunday night: Moonlit, starry sky. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday night: Chilly with lows in the 30s under a mainly clear sky.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs near 70 degrees. Lows upper 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Thursday: Morning showers. Partly sunny. Highs near 70. Lows upper 40s.

Friday: Warmer and partly sunny. Highs mid 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Saturday: Rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 60s.

