Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Back to Spring

Quick Warming Trend
Brisk Sunshine Sunday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 5:30 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a snowy, colder, windy Saturday, sunshine returns on this Sunday! Temperatures remain cooler than average with a brisk breeze.

A chilly start to Monday, followed by a quick rebound in temperature during the day.

Southerly breezes will boost the weather pattern to more spring-like conditions for the new work and school week ahead.

The next best rain chance will be later Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Then on Saturday more showers return.

Sunday: Sunshine and blustery breeze. Highs in the 40s.

Sunday night: Moonlit, starry sky. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday night: Chilly with lows in the 30s under a mainly clear sky.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs near 70 degrees. Lows upper 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Thursday: Morning showers. Partly sunny. Highs near 70. Lows upper 40s.

Friday: Warmer and partly sunny. Highs mid 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Saturday: Rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Postal Service Reform Act could help mail delays
(FILE)
Former VP Mike Pence to speak at UVA
FILE
Virginia Gov. Youngkin gives speech at UVA Law criticizing Washington politics, and colleges
Photo courtesy of the Wildlife Center of Virginia (FILE)
Bears making appearances in Albemarle Co. backyards
COVID-19
VDH: 1,653,212 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 19,212 deaths

Latest News

Warmer Days Ahead
Snow Recap and Looking Ahead
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
March Lion Roars Saturday. Morning Rain to Snow, Windy and Colder
Fine Friday, Rain to Snow Saturday