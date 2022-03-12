UVA softball sweeps doubleheader against No. 24 Notre Dame

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia softball team clinched a series victory against a ranked opponent for the first time since 2010, as the Cavaliers won both games of a doubleheader against No. 24 Notre Dame on Friday at Palmer Park.

UVA scored five runs with two outs in the bottom of the 7th inning to earn the 7-5 victory in Game One.

After Tori Gilbert drove in two runs with an RBI single, Abby Weaver hit a three-run home run to win the game for the ‘Hoos.

Aly Rayle (3-1) went the distance in the circle in Game Two, as the senior pitcher allowed one run on four hits in the 6-1 win.

Virginia (15-9, 2-0 ACC) will go for the sweep on Sunday at two o’clock.

