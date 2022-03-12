Advertise With Us
Back On Track
No. 14 UVA women’s lax falls 17-11 in the snow against No. 3 Syracuse

Rachel Clark (5) scored a team-high four goals for UVA.
By Mike Shiers
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The 14th ranked Virginia women’s lacrosse team lost 17-11 against #3 Syracuse on Saturday at Lower Turf Field.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at Klöckner Stadium, but was moved to the turf field, due to the wintry conditions.

Syracuse took control of the match in the 2nd quarter, as the Orange used a 5-0 run to turn a one-goal game into a 10-4 lead.

The second half was played fairly even, and the Cavaliers cut the deficit to 13-9 at the end of the 3rd quarter, but they were never able to get any closer.

Freshman Rachel Clark led Virginia with four goals, while senior Ashlyn McGovern added three.

Senior Meaghan Tyrrell had a game-high five goals for Syracuse (6-1, 3-0 ACC).

UVA drops to 4-5 overall, and 0-3 in the ACC, after their seventh-consecutive game against a ranked opponent.

“We can compete with anyone,” says head coach Julie Myers. “We need to learn how to finish those games, though. It’s a work in progress, and I do think we see improvements across the board. I’m excited to get better tomorrow, and this week. We have a couple more big challenges coming up. The season is young. We have a lot to work with, and we have a lot of things we can do better.”

Virginia is scheduled to be back in action at home against Pitt on Friday.

