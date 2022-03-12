March Lion Roars Saturday. Morning Rain to Snow, Windy and Colder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Weather Whiplash ahead, as a Wild March day plays out Saturday. A strong cold front and developing storm will impact the region and bring a quick return of Winter for the weekend. Early morning highs Saturday, rain changing over to snow, falling temperatures and windy conditions will unfold.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect through Saturday AM. Rain transitions over to a heavy, wet snow Saturday AM. Roads generally wet, with snow accumulation grassy areas and elevated surfaces. From the foothills of the Blue Ridge into the Shenandoah Valley 2″-4″. The Mountains locally more. Areas near, S & E of Charlottesville, generally 1″-2″. Blizzard Warning for the Blue Ridge Mountains 3 AM - 3 PM Saturday. Snow and blowing snow, windy conditions will reduce visibility below a quarter mile. Blizzard conditions most likely between 7 AM - Noon. Avoid unnecessary travel.

Winds will increase throughout the day Saturday, with Northwest winds 20-30+ mph with higher gusts. Currently a Wind Advisory for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley with gusts up to 55 mph. Secure any outdoor loose objects. Be prepared for possible power outages.

Temperatures overnight Saturday into Sunday morning in the very cold 10s and low 20s. Wind chills 0s and 10s. Sunny and chilly Sunday. Milder temperatures do make a quick return by early next week.

This weekend marks the Time Change and the return to Daylight Saving Time. “Spring Ahead” 1 hour by early Sunday morning. Also a good time to replace batteries in your home smoke detectors.

Tonight: Rain arriving late and predawn. Lows in the 40s.

Saturday: Morning rain, change over and ending as wet snow. 1-2″ snow across Central Virginia. Shenandoah Valley and Mountains 2-4″, Falling temperatures into the 30s and 20s. Turning windy. Lows mid to upper 10s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s to near 40.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, mild. Highs mid 60s. Lows around 40.

Thursday: Showers, mild. Highs upper 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs low 70s.

