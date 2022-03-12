Jake Gelof belts two home runs; Virginia baseball beats Duke 5-0 in ACC Opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Jake Gelof belted two home runs, and Nate Savino pitched a complete game shutout, as the Virginia baseball team beat Duke 5-0 in their first ACC game of the season on Friday in Durham, NC.

Gelof’s home runs were his 8th and 9th of the season.

The first round-tripper came in the 4th inning, as he drove a three-run home run over the wall in centerfield.

His second home run was in the 6th, and the solo shot hit the famous, ‘Hit Bull, Win Steak’ advertisement in left field.

Gelof went 3-for-4 with 4 RBI and 3 runs scored.

Savino’s shutout is UVA’s first since Derek Casey in 2018.

The junior lefthander allowed just five hits against the Blue Devils, with seven strikeouts, and no walks.

While they earned the win, the Wahoos’ streak of scoring at least ten runs per game came to an end.

The nine-game streak was the longest in program history.

Virginia (13-0) and Duke are scheduled to play Game Two on Saturday at 4pm in Durham.

