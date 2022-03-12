Hokies upset UNC 72-59; Advance to ACC Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team is headed to the ACC Tournament Championship game for the first time in program history, as the Hokies defeated North Carolina 72-59 on Friday in Brooklyn, NY.

Tech was playing in the semifinals for the fourth time in program history, and the first time since 2011.

Darius Maddox scored a game-high 20 points for the Hokies, while making 4-of-5 three-pointers, and Keve Aluma added 18 points.

Seven-seed Virginia Tech (22-12) will take on top-seed Duke in the conference championship game on Saturday at 8:30 pm.

