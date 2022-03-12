Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Hokies upset UNC 72-59; Advance to ACC Championship

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Virginia Tech Hokies in the semifinals of the 2022 New York...
The North Carolina Tar Heels and Virginia Tech Hokies in the semifinals of the 2022 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Barclays Center on Friday, March 11,2022 in Brooklyn, N.Y.. (Photo by David Welker / theacc.com)(David Welker | Photo by David Welker / theacc.c)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team is headed to the ACC Tournament Championship game for the first time in program history, as the Hokies defeated North Carolina 72-59 on Friday in Brooklyn, NY.

Tech was playing in the semifinals for the fourth time in program history, and the first time since 2011.

Darius Maddox scored a game-high 20 points for the Hokies, while making 4-of-5 three-pointers, and Keve Aluma added 18 points.

Seven-seed Virginia Tech (22-12) will take on top-seed Duke in the conference championship game on Saturday at 8:30 pm.

