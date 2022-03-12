Festival to feature ‘Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area’ on Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The TomTom Festival is no stranger to Charlottesville, but there’s some new twists to this year’s event in April: It will feature a block party on the Downtown Mall.

“I think one of the most important things to Downtown Mall Block Party is that it’s free and it’s welcoming to everybody,” TomTom Foundation Executive Director Paul Beyer said. “Then, there will also be an open ABC area, beer garden, so people can go to their favorite bars and restaurants and walk out with a drink and walk down the mall and see some awesome creative art.”

This type of special use ABC permit will turn a portion of the Downtown Mall into a “Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area.” This allows licensed ABC restaurants to sell alcohol and customers to take drinks outside into the designated area.

“That beverage has to be served in a paper plastic or similar container as to have the name or logo of the retail or premise licensee that that they purchased it from,” Virginia ABC Chief Law Enforcement Officer Tom Kirby said.

“I think for one area where folks have been concerned is that there are unhoused individuals on the mall and is this a different standard for them than for this permitted event? And I think one of the big differences is that we will have a lot of extra staff,” Beyer said. “It is a special event permit, so it’s something that’s creating a special zone with all kinds of safety precautions and things of that nature just to ensure that it goes off smoothly.”

“I think this now’s an opportunity for our permanent beverage restaurant licensees and our wine and beer licensees to have an opportunity to participate in an outdoor event and allow for them to increase their activity during some of these are tough economic times,” Kirby said.

The festival is scheduled for April 20-24, with the block party on the 22nd and 23rd.

