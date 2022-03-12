Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Albemarle County church hosts prayer service for Ukraine

Albemarle County church hosts prayer service for Ukraine
Albemarle County church hosts prayer service for Ukraine(WVIR)
By Max Marcilla
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - A church in Albemarle County Friday night brought its parishioners together to pray for Ukraine.

St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, which held the service, is a parish of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA.

Inside the church a room for prayer was a haven of healing for community members struggling with the sights and sounds of war abroad, some of whom have very personal ties to Ukraine.

Tatiana Yavorska-Antrobius watched and sang along with the church members. She was surrounded and comforted by people who all want the same thing: peace in her home country of Ukraine.

“This is pain,” she said. “This is pain on my heart. This is 24/7 pain.”

She has many friends and family members who still live in Kiev. She constantly checks her phone and asks, ‘how are you?’

“And they answer, ‘alive,’” she said. “If they don’t answer for five hours, I start worrying.”

Even though she’s thousands of miles away, she can’t sleep. She hears explosions in her head.

“For me, it’s emotional suffering because I have a lot of worry about my people there.”

On Friday night she found sanctuary at the church alongside people from a number of different countries.

“It’s within their DNA to reach out to God, reach out to one another in these local communities and find strength,” said Robert Holat, who led the service.

Holat wants the service to launch more efforts -- from a church-led initiative to make supply kits for refugees to creating opportunities for people to simply come together and talk.

“People are wanting to come together and work and do good things and I believe that’s the spirit of God,” he said. “That’s love. That’s overcoming our differences.”

“It’s important not to be alone,” said Yavorska-Antrobius. “And I feel here that I’m not alone.”

Yavorska-Antrobius is an artist -- a painter -- and is selling her paintings and raising money for Ukraine. You can view her work here.

The church is also supporting the following organizations: New Horizons for Children, St. Paraskeva Orthodox Charities, Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA, and International Orthodox Christian Charities.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

FILE
Virginia Gov. Youngkin gives speech at UVA Law criticizing Washington politics, and colleges
(FILE)
Postal Service Reform Act could help mail delays
Orange County man is facing charges following an incident on University of Virginia grounds...
Orange Co. man facing murder charges
Dominique Thurston
Gordonsville man receives sentence after robbery spree
(FILE)
Former VP Mike Pence to speak at UVA

Latest News

Afghan refugees find temporary housing
Senator Mark Warner visits with Afghan refugees staying in Virginia
133 public school superintendents are disagreeing with what the Virginia Department of...
Public school superintendents disagree on what Department of Education reports as “inherently divisive concepts” taught in schools
UVA School of Law
UVA law students and professor work with Sen. McClellan on SB 485 bill
Kim Kelly with her grandson
AHIP replaces HVAC unit for Albemarle Co. family