Albemarle County church hosts prayer service for Ukraine

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - A church in Albemarle County Friday night brought its parishioners together to pray for Ukraine.

St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, which held the service, is a parish of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA.

Inside the church a room for prayer was a haven of healing for community members struggling with the sights and sounds of war abroad, some of whom have very personal ties to Ukraine.

Tatiana Yavorska-Antrobius watched and sang along with the church members. She was surrounded and comforted by people who all want the same thing: peace in her home country of Ukraine.

“This is pain,” she said. “This is pain on my heart. This is 24/7 pain.”

She has many friends and family members who still live in Kiev. She constantly checks her phone and asks, ‘how are you?’

“And they answer, ‘alive,’” she said. “If they don’t answer for five hours, I start worrying.”

Even though she’s thousands of miles away, she can’t sleep. She hears explosions in her head.

“For me, it’s emotional suffering because I have a lot of worry about my people there.”

On Friday night she found sanctuary at the church alongside people from a number of different countries.

“It’s within their DNA to reach out to God, reach out to one another in these local communities and find strength,” said Robert Holat, who led the service.

Holat wants the service to launch more efforts -- from a church-led initiative to make supply kits for refugees to creating opportunities for people to simply come together and talk.

“People are wanting to come together and work and do good things and I believe that’s the spirit of God,” he said. “That’s love. That’s overcoming our differences.”

“It’s important not to be alone,” said Yavorska-Antrobius. “And I feel here that I’m not alone.”

Yavorska-Antrobius is an artist -- a painter -- and is selling her paintings and raising money for Ukraine. You can view her work here.

The church is also supporting the following organizations: New Horizons for Children, St. Paraskeva Orthodox Charities, Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA, and International Orthodox Christian Charities.

