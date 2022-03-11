Advertise With Us
date 2022-03-11
Police run crisis training at UVA

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Life-saving training made UVA Grounds look a bit more exciting than usual Friday, March 11.

The university’s Department of Safety and Security held a crisis exercise for several hours, where it moved training from the classroom to the real world. The UVA Police Department were joined by officers from both Albemarle County and Charlottesville, as well as firefighters.

“This incident exercise we’ve been planning with all of our local partners,” UPD Sergeant Ben Rexrode said.

Working together now in a practice scenario could save lives if the drill ever becomes real.

“To get everybody in that room together, to plan train, coordinate collectively, because that’s what would happen if there is a real-world incident,” Rexrode said.

Plan the practice, and practice the plan.

Friday’s training took place over UVA’s Spring Break to help minimize the disruption.

