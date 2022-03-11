Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

CVEC expanding broadband access across central Virginia

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Central Virginia Electric Cooperative and Firefly Broadband are giving more people access to fiber directly to the home. This will be the first time some in Louisa County and surrounding areas have reliable internet service.

Roughly 38,000 central Virginians are getting connected to the internet. It is a long and hard process, but CVEC hopes to finish laying fiber this year.

“Fiber is going to bring the much-needed internet to all of these rural areas in central Virginia that have been living with no internet,” Melissa Gay with CVEC said. “Those who are getting the fiber are meeting our installers with gifts and praise and tears and laughs of joy.”

The new access should eliminate a lot of the problems people have been having.

“Meaning that they will not have slowdowns because of weather and a lot of traffic on the internet. It’ll actually come straight into their home, which is why we call it fiber to the home,” Gay said.

The project has been in the works for four years.

“Those who are waiting, I just want to tell them we are coming. It’s a long, laborious process, and it’s worth it and we’re in it for the long run until every Central Virginia Electric Cooperative member has an opportunity to connect to the fiber,” Gay said.

The Louisa County Board of Supervisors will meet on March 21 to hear an update on the fiber process.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

FILE
Virginia Gov. Youngkin gives speech at UVA Law criticizing Washington politics, and colleges
(FILE)
Postal Service Reform Act could help mail delays
Orange County man is facing charges following an incident on University of Virginia grounds...
Orange Co. man facing murder charges
Dominique Thurston
Gordonsville man receives sentence after robbery spree
(FILE)
Former VP Mike Pence to speak at UVA

Latest News

Albemarle County church hosts prayer service for Ukraine
Albemarle County church hosts prayer service for Ukraine
Afghan refugees find temporary housing
Senator Mark Warner visits with Afghan refugees staying in Virginia
133 public school superintendents are disagreeing with what the Virginia Department of...
Public school superintendents disagree on what Department of Education reports as “inherently divisive concepts” taught in schools
UVA School of Law
UVA law students and professor work with Sen. McClellan on SB 485 bill
Kim Kelly with her grandson
AHIP replaces HVAC unit for Albemarle Co. family