AHIP replaces HVAC unit for Albemarle Co. family

By Dominga Murray
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Kelly family says this winter has presented a challenge for them.

“My first thought was, ‘where am I going to take my grandson? Where are we going to go, because it’s entirely too cold to stay in this house,’” Kim Kelly said Friday, March 11.

The family says its HVAC system broke in January, right on time for harsh winter weather conditions.

The Albemarle Housing Improvement Program (AHP) fixes homes for families who often cannot afford it on their own.

“The county and the city both offer some assistance. If it’s a repair they give us $500, for a full replacement they give us $2,500. Jobs so far this season have averaged about $4,000-$5,000,” AHIP Development Manager Elise Noyes said.

Kelly says after she called the county, AHIP installed a new system in weeks, faster than she expected.

“We try and make that turn-around as quick as possible and prioritize households that either have seniors, children, or individuals with disabilities,” Noyes said.

The window of time for the city and county to accept new referrals is quickly closing. AHIP’s Emergency Heat Campaign runs until March 15. The money it raises will help more families.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

