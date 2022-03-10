Tracking Rain to Snow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon with high temperatures a little below average levels. Some clearing and seasonably chilly overnight into the start of Friday.

Milder Friday afternoon ahead of the next strong cold front and developing storm system. We will continue to watch Saturday, as a wild, March day looks to play out with morning highs and rain changing over to snow with falling temperatures and windy conditions. Temperatures overnight Saturday into Sunday morning in the very cold 10s and 20s. Sunny and chilly Sunday. Milder temperatures do make a quick return by early next week.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Thursday night: Some clearing and chilly. Lows in the 30s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Light south breeze.

Friday night: A dry evening with rain arriving late and predawn. Lows in the 40s.

Saturday: Morning rain with a change over and ending as wet snow. Little to no accumulation expected across the lowlands of central Virginia. The Shenandoah Valley may get a brief grassy coating. Falling temperatures, 40s to 30s. Turning windy. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s to 50. Lows 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s to near 40.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs upper 60s.

