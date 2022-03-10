Advertise With Us
Legislature passes bill banning admissions discrimination

General Assembly Building (FILE)
General Assembly Building (FILE)(WVIR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — The Virginia General Assembly has passed a watered-down version of legislation that bans racial discrimination in admissions at Virginia’s highly regarded Governor’s Schools.

The House of Delegates voted 63-35 Wednesday in favor of the legislation, which already passed the state Senate. It now goes to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin for his signature. He’s identified the bill as one of his legislative priorities.

The legislation was introduced after a battle over admissions policy at Thomas Jefferson High School in Fairfax County, a Governor’s School often ranked as the best public high school in the country.

The bill was amended to simplify its language and leaves it up to the courts to define what constitutes discrimination.

