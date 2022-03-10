Advertise With Us
Gordonsville applying for grant to improve Verling Park and Dix Memorial Pool

Verling Park in Gordonsville.
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST
GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Town of Gordonsville is applying for a grant to try and build a new pool to replace Dix Memorial Pool and improve Verling Park.

The town is applying for a matching grant and needs to raise $1million in pledge by March 11 to receive a matching amount.

The goal for the park is to tie in more green spaces and trails.

The pool on the other hand went past its lifespan 30 years ago, according to Mayor Bob Coiner.

“Almost every county has a private club to swim in and play tennis, but the public does not have that access,” the mayor said. “So we have people from six or seven counties in central Virginia that depend on our public pool, and we’re committed to keep it open for them and have a public poll here for the for the people in the rural counties.”

If you are interested in making a pledge, you can email dkendall@gordonsville.org or drop off a check at the town hall.

