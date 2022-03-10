Dry Late Week. Milder Friday. Weather Whiplash Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a chilly rain, clouds linger. Some areas of fog tonight and lows in the low to mid 30s. Clouds and sun Thursday, with highs in the cool low 50s. Milder Friday, ahead of the next cold front and developing storm. We will continue to watch Saturday, as a wild, March day looks to play out with morning highs and rain changing over to snow, with falling temperatures and windy conditions. Temperatures overnight Saturday into Sunday morning in the very cold 10s and 20s. Sunny and chilly Sunday. Milder temperatures do make a quick return by early next week.

This weekend marks the Time Change and the return to Daylight Saving Time. “Spring Ahead” 1 hour by early Sunday morning. Also a good time to replace batteries in your home smoke detectors.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, some fog. Lows low to mid 30s.

Thursday: Clouds and sun. Highs low 50s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny, milder, late night showers. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Saturday: Morning rain, with change over and ending as snow. Falling temperatures 40s to 30s. turning windy. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s to near 40.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs upper 60s.

