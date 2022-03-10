DePaul Community Services recruits new families

ALBEMALRE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - DePaul Community Resources says it is working to connect close to 200 children in Charlottesville and Albemarle County with foster families.

Regional Recruiter Chris Tompkins says the need across the state is high, where more than 5,000 teens and children are in need. He is one person specifically working to bring in more people willing to foster.

“People don’t need to worry about financial barriers. The home study process is free, the training is free and that’s the way that we support families who are wanting to support the kids in care,” Tompkins said.

Those who foster will have health care coverage for the children, as well as a monthly stipend, to help offset the costs. Tompkins’ manager Jorge Santos says DePaul offers classes to interested future foster parents to help them prepare for the responsibility.

“If you just have an inkling of wanting to help, we can take you from that step to as far as you want to go,” Santos said. “There’s a lot of people that don’t know what it is to become a foster parent, and what that really entails.”

He says in often cases children enter the system with brothers or sisters. This is why DePaul staffers feel it is important to recruit families willing to house multiple children. Santos says there is also a need for foster parents to house teens.

Tompkins and Santos say when children are successfully adopted by families recruited in the past, it leaves room for more families to come on board. More children each year become a part of the system, so there is always a need for new parents.

