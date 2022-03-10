Advertise With Us
CATEC receives ambulance donation from UVA Health

CATEC and UVA Health ribbon cutting
By Dominga Murray
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:02 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center received a gift March 9, to help students train to be EMTs.

The University of Virginia Medical Center donated an ambulance to the school.

Leaders from UVA Health and CATEC gathered in the front of the technical center for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

“This is a really monumental exciting day for CATEC as this donation of an ambulance from UVA really elevates the training high school and adult education students receive at CATEC for EMT training,” CATEC director Stephanie Carter said.

Students are excited about this because it offers a hands on opportunity to learn. They will practice moving a person on a stretcher into the ambulance, a difficult skill they say the donation will help them master.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

