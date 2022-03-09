Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Woman raising 7 siblings after mother dies from COVID-19, receives new car

A woman with spina bifida and raising her siblings received a new car. (Source: WKRC, Family Photos, Surveillance Video)
By David Winter
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WKRC) – A young woman who has faced her share of hardships caught a break earlier this week.

A good Samaritan spearheaded fundraising efforts to help get Kenzie Feltner a car after learning she was left to care for her seven siblings.

Feltner’s mother died of COVID-19 and her father suffered a brain injury from a devastating collision, leaving the 21-year-old, who was born with spina bifida, to care for her brothers and sisters.

“My mom would want me to still take on the world like she would. So, I’ve learned that I’ve got to have a positive mindset and just live how she lived,” Feltner said.

Feltner had a great attitude but didn’t have a car with hand controls to get herself, her dad and her siblings around town.

Greg Insco, who was good friends with her mom, wanted to help the Feltner family and decided to help raise money to buy them a car.

Insco held a fundraiser at his business and created a social media campaign to raise $7,000 to buy Feltner a 2013 Nissan.

Just after Insco purchased the car, the transmission went out. He took it to a dealership in the area that donated a $2,000 transmission for free.

Insco calls the car, “a giant hug from the community” for a young woman who deserves a little good luck.

Copyright 2022 WKRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Virginia Gov. Youngkin gives speech at UVA Law criticizing Washington politics, and colleges
Orange County man is facing charges following an incident on University of Virginia grounds...
Orange Co. man facing murder charges
(FILE)
Postal Service Reform Act could bring changes mail delays
Dominique Thurston
Gordonsville man receives sentence after robbery spree
Buford Middle School in Charlottesville (file)
‘It was kind of shocking’: Charlottesville School Board urges action at ‘awful’ Buford building

Latest News

FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
LIVE: Smollett declines to speak at sentencing in staged attack
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB players vote to end lockout, salvaging 162-game season
FILE - Patrick Foye, Chairman and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, hands out...
US to ease nationwide mask mandate on transit next month
A high school student helps save the life of a co-worker thanks to CPR training.
High school student saves co-worker's life with CPR training.
Laniah Ashley, a UNCW student from Clinton, won a $100,000 when she played the lottery for the...
College student wins $100K prize playing lottery for first time