Showers move out, clouds stick around

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain showers will slowly exit the region over the next couple of hours. We’ll see cloudy skies and chilly temperatures for the rest of the afternoon. High pressure will build in from the west. Clearing skies and a seasonal day is on tap for Thursday. Friday look for sunshine and 60s. Meanwhile, another storm will approach the region for the start of the weekend. We’ll have rain to start the day, however, as cold air begins to work in, rain will change over to snow showers as the system pulls away. Expect frigid temperatures Saturday night, teens and low 20s. Be sure to protect any sensitive plants you may have outdoors. Sunny and chilly for Sunday. Temperatures will continue to rise into the 60s early next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Showers ending, cloudy & chilly, High: mid 40s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mix of clouds & sun, seasonal, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Cloudy, rain & snow showers, High: mid 40s...Low: around 20

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

