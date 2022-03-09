Restaurants on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall see optimism after staffing, business struggles

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a rough couple of years for the industry, two restaurants on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall are optimistic about the state of their business.

As Omicron cases surged and temperatures dropped, restaurants saw business cool off as well. But as we enter a new stage in the pandemic, they say there’s hope on the horizon.

Behind the scenes at Petit Pois, meals are getting prepared and drinks are being served. It’s a promising sign given the hardships of much of the past two years.

“Business is definitely picking up dramatically which is really great to see,” said Justin Kramp, Petit Pois’s assistant general manager.

Kramp said the winter months are usually slow because they do tons of business outside, but that gave them an opportunity this time.

“We got that much-needed break after a very exhausting summer, where we got less business, which is fine,” he said. “So the staff wasn’t as exhausted, which is great.”

Petit Pois’s next-door neighbor, Zocalo, is seeing some similar trends. Business is picking up, as are job applications.

“There’s been more now than there has been in the last two-and-a-half years,” said Zocalo General Manager Giles Flowers.

Flowers said that’s because they’re being paid a ‘living wage,’ plus some people who left the restaurant industry to take a virtual job are now starting to come back, even if only for a part-time role.

He offered this advice: “[treat] your staff with kindness, respect, making sure they’re taken care of, not only physically, but emotionally. Because it’s been a trying time for everyone.”

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.