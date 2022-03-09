Orange HOG Chapter, Nation of Patriots helping Ruckersville-area veteran

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Harley-Davidson enthusiasts in Orange County are making one Vietnam veteran’s life a little better.

The Orange Harley Owner’s Group Chapter presented a check to Richard Bennett Wednesday, March 9, that will help him with access issues. The Ruckersville man is the first veteran in the area that the chapter and Nation of Patriots is able to help.

“Mr. Bennett’s a Vietnam-era veteran, as I am,” Orange HOG Chapter member Larry Goldstein said.

Bennett suffered a series of strokes and has struggled with leaving his house. Wednesday’s donation will pay for a new wheelchair ramp to help the veteran.

“We’ve been struggling for a year just to try and find somebody,” Richard’s wife Maggie Bennett said.

This support goes beyond a check, there is a deeper connection for the chapter: “The Harley riders, it’s a lot of veterans, a lot of military people,” Stonewall Harley-Davidson Co-Owner Evan Bache said.

Stonewall Harley-Davidson and HOG raised funds for Nation of Patriots, which supports veterans and their families.

“They’re actually people that are really striving to help others, they’re just, you know, they’re just not handing the check over. They’re really working hard, they’re giving their heart and soul out,” Maggie Bennett said.

“I would think this is important even if I wasn’t a veteran, it just means a little bit more because I am and we have a lot of veterans in our chapter,” Goldstein said. “So it’s important to take care of our brothers and sisters who have given some gave all and the ones who are here in need. We just think it’s the right thing to do.”

The ramp construction will start next week and the construction company, Paul Davis Restoration of Virginia, is making it a priority project.

