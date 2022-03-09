Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Made green upgrades in 2021? Don’t miss these tax credits

Many Americans incorporate green practices into their everyday lives, such as recycling,...
Many Americans incorporate green practices into their everyday lives, such as recycling, limiting meat consumption and going paperless.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:14 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Many Americans incorporate green practices into their everyday lives, such as recycling, limiting meat consumption and going paperless.

But taking sustainability efforts to the next level by switching to clean energy or purchasing an electric vehicle might feel daunting.

Several federal incentives, such as the electric vehicle tax credit and home energy tax credits, may help offset the cost of the commitment for those who made upgrades last year or for those looking to take the leap in 2022.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Virginia Gov. Youngkin gives speech at UVA Law criticizing Washington politics, and colleges
Orange County man is facing charges following an incident on University of Virginia grounds...
Orange Co. man facing murder charges
(FILE)
Postal Service Reform Act could bring changes mail delays
Dominique Thurston
Gordonsville man receives sentence after robbery spree
Buford Middle School in Charlottesville (file)
‘It was kind of shocking’: Charlottesville School Board urges action at ‘awful’ Buford building

Latest News

FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
LIVE: Prosecutor seeks incarceration, restitution for Smollett
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB players vote to end lockout, salvaging 162-game season
FILE - Patrick Foye, Chairman and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, hands out...
US to ease nationwide mask mandate on transit next month
A high school student helps save the life of a co-worker thanks to CPR training.
High school student saves co-worker's life with CPR training.
Laniah Ashley, a UNCW student from Clinton, won a $100,000 when she played the lottery for the...
College student wins $100K prize playing lottery for first time