Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s a soggy start to the work and school day. Periods of steady rain will blanket the region through mid afternoon. Up to an 1″ of needed rain will be possible. High pressure will build in for Thursday and Friday. Expect partly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures. Meanwhile, another system will bring additional rain and snow showers Saturday. Skies will clear Sunday. Temperatures will warm Monday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Periods of rain, High: mid 40s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: low 30s
Thursday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Rain & snow showers, High: mid 40s...Low: around 20
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
