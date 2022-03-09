Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s a soggy start to the work and school day. Periods of steady rain will blanket the region through mid afternoon. Up to an 1″ of needed rain will be possible. High pressure will build in for Thursday and Friday. Expect partly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures. Meanwhile, another system will bring additional rain and snow showers Saturday. Skies will clear Sunday. Temperatures will warm Monday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Periods of rain, High: mid 40s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Rain & snow showers, High: mid 40s...Low: around 20

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.