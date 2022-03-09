Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

First Afghan refugees arrive at new center in Virginia

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A first group of Afghan refugees have arrived at a new temporary housing facility in Northern Virginia as the U.S. works to resettle people who fled the Taliban takeover of their country.

The Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday that Afghans will stay at the National Conference Center in Leesburg, Virginia, until they can be placed in more permanent housing around the country.

Afghan refugees who arrived as part of Operation Allies Welcome were housed until February at military bases around the U.S.

Those arriving now include people who got out of Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal and had been at overseas military bases.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

FILE
Virginia Gov. Youngkin gives speech at UVA Law criticizing Washington politics, and colleges
Orange County man is facing charges following an incident on University of Virginia grounds...
Orange Co. man facing murder charges
(FILE)
Postal Service Reform Act could bring changes mail delays
Dominique Thurston
Gordonsville man receives sentence after robbery spree
Buford Middle School in Charlottesville (file)
‘It was kind of shocking’: Charlottesville School Board urges action at ‘awful’ Buford building

Latest News

Senator Mark Warner addresses the Intelligence Committee.
Senator Mark Warner addressed Intelligence Committee on worldwide threats
UVA School of Law
Study conducted by UVA Law students shows major wealth gaps between white and black Virginians
Bold Rock (FILE)
Bold Rock pints supporting Ukraine relief efforts
Bus Fuel
School district anticipates increase in bus riders as fuel costs soar
Restaurants on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall see optimism after staffing, business struggles
Restaurants on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall see optimism after staffing, business struggles