Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Chilly Rain Wednesday

Blue Ridge Mountains Some Wet Snow
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A chilly rain will overspread the region by early Wednesday and continue throughout the morning into the midday hours. Rain amounts to range from half and inch to just over one inch. The higher elevations of the Blue Ridge Mountains will see some wet snow. Temperatures Wednesday stuck in the 40s for most.

Clouds and sun Thursday and more seasonable. Milder Friday, ahead of the next cold front and developing storm. We will continue to watch Saturday as a wild, March day may play out with morning highs and rain changing over to snow, with falling temperatures and windy conditions. A colder weekend, but dry Sunday. Milder temperatures make a return by early next week.

This weekend marks the Time Change and the return to Daylight Saving Time. “Spring Ahead” 1 hour by early Sunday morning. Also a good time to replace batteries in your home smoke detectors.

Tonight: Cloudy, rain developing. Lows mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday: Chilly rain - mainly throughout the AM. May mix with snow or period of snow, at higher elevations. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows low 30s.

Thursday: Clouds and sun. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny, milder, late night showers. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Saturday: Morning rain may change over and end as snow. Falling temperatures 40s to 30s. turning windy. Lows low 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, mild. Highs low 60s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

FILE
Virginia Gov. Youngkin gives speech at UVA Law criticizing Washington politics, and colleges
Orange County man is facing charges following an incident on University of Virginia grounds...
Orange Co. man facing murder charges
Larry Allen Young, Jr.
Orange Co. man facing charges following incident on UVA Grounds
UVA Health (FILE)
Ketogenic diet shows major benefits for MS patients at UVA Health
Charlie Anne Xavier
Friends and family celebrate mother leaving hospital after burn accident

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
nbc29 weather at noon
Nice late winter day
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Sunny, and cooler
Station App graphic
Evening Rain, Gusty Winds. Turning Cooler