Chilly Rain Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A chilly rain will overspread the region by early Wednesday and continue throughout the morning into the midday hours. Rain amounts to range from half and inch to just over one inch. The higher elevations of the Blue Ridge Mountains will see some wet snow. Temperatures Wednesday stuck in the 40s for most.

Clouds and sun Thursday and more seasonable. Milder Friday, ahead of the next cold front and developing storm. We will continue to watch Saturday as a wild, March day may play out with morning highs and rain changing over to snow, with falling temperatures and windy conditions. A colder weekend, but dry Sunday. Milder temperatures make a return by early next week.

This weekend marks the Time Change and the return to Daylight Saving Time. “Spring Ahead” 1 hour by early Sunday morning. Also a good time to replace batteries in your home smoke detectors.

Tonight: Cloudy, rain developing. Lows mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday: Chilly rain - mainly throughout the AM. May mix with snow or period of snow, at higher elevations. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows low 30s.

Thursday: Clouds and sun. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny, milder, late night showers. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Saturday: Morning rain may change over and end as snow. Falling temperatures 40s to 30s. turning windy. Lows low 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, mild. Highs low 60s.

