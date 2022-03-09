Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Charlottesville brewery partnering with Wintergreen Adaptive Sports

By Andrew Webb
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Through the month of March, you can enjoy a cold beer at Random Row Brewing Co. and support a good cause.

The Charlottesville brewery has partnered with Wintergreen Adaptive Sports. A dollar from every pint of “Swoop Bitter” will go directly to the nonprofit.

This is the second year that the two groups have partnered for a beer collaboration.

“When we opened up five years ago, we wanted to be able to give back to the community. We wanted to be a place where people could come and enjoy beer and know they’re helping give back,” Kevin McElroy with the brewery said.

The beer is only available in-house, but money from both tap and to-go cans will go to Wintergreen Adaptive Sports.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

FILE
Virginia Gov. Youngkin gives speech at UVA Law criticizing Washington politics, and colleges
Orange County man is facing charges following an incident on University of Virginia grounds...
Orange Co. man facing murder charges
(FILE)
Postal Service Reform Act could bring changes mail delays
Dominique Thurston
Gordonsville man receives sentence after robbery spree
Buford Middle School in Charlottesville (file)
‘It was kind of shocking’: Charlottesville School Board urges action at ‘awful’ Buford building

Latest News

COVID-19
VDH: 1,653,212 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 19,212 deaths
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (FILE)
AHS students collecting donations for Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
The front of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
UVA Medical Center ranked #1 by Newsweek
CVEC installing fiber
CVEC expanding broadband access across central Virginia
Charlottesville City Hall
Charlottesville weighs tax increases for real estate, meals