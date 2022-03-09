Charlottesville brewery partnering with Wintergreen Adaptive Sports

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Through the month of March, you can enjoy a cold beer at Random Row Brewing Co. and support a good cause.

The Charlottesville brewery has partnered with Wintergreen Adaptive Sports. A dollar from every pint of “Swoop Bitter” will go directly to the nonprofit.

This is the second year that the two groups have partnered for a beer collaboration.

“When we opened up five years ago, we wanted to be able to give back to the community. We wanted to be a place where people could come and enjoy beer and know they’re helping give back,” Kevin McElroy with the brewery said.

The beer is only available in-house, but money from both tap and to-go cans will go to Wintergreen Adaptive Sports.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.