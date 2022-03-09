Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Bag of severed animal heads appears to be part of religious sacrifice ritual, group says

An animal rights group in Rhode Island said a bag of severed animal heads found Feb. 25 appears...
An animal rights group in Rhode Island said a bag of severed animal heads found Feb. 25 appears to be part of some sort of religious sacrifice.(Suparerg Suksai via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (AP) — Animal welfare advocates say several animal heads found in a plastic bag in East Greenwich last month appear to be related to some sort of religious animal sacrifice ritual.

The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty (RISPCA) said Tuesday that the bag found Feb. 25 near a boat launch contained a calf’s head, several rooster heads, a lamb head, and a goat head. The bag also contained grains, colored cloth material and two hand-drawn pictures.

The RISPCA asked anyone with information about the bag or the significance of the drawings to contact their Humane Law Enforcement Department at 401-438-8150 ext. 3 or email cruelty@rispca.com.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Virginia Gov. Youngkin gives speech at UVA Law criticizing Washington politics, and colleges
Orange County man is facing charges following an incident on University of Virginia grounds...
Orange Co. man facing murder charges
(FILE)
Postal Service Reform Act could bring changes mail delays
Dominique Thurston
Gordonsville man receives sentence after robbery spree
Buford Middle School in Charlottesville (file)
‘It was kind of shocking’: Charlottesville School Board urges action at ‘awful’ Buford building

Latest News

FILE - San Diego Padres left fielder Allen Cordoba passes a logo for Play Ball, an initiative...
Test for MLB players will be how deal looks to them in ‘26
A stolen boat crashes into a dock, causing serious damage to other boats.
WATCH: Stolen yacht destroys multiple boats during destructive joy ride
Stolen boat crashes into dock causing serious damage to other boats.
WATCH: Stolen yacht taken on destructive joy ride
Four young children were found left alone at a home in Spring, Texas, on Thursday night.
Police: Four young children found home alone in Texas
President Joe Biden escalated the crackdown on Moscow, announcing the U.S. will ban Russian...
US slashes Russia trade status, bans alcohol and seafood