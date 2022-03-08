VDH: 1,649,266 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 19,098 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 1,649,266 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Tuesday, March 8, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,087.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 19,098, 38 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 18,636,477, 17,953 more than yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing is 5.9%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 47,683, 89 more than yesterday.

NOTE: VDH only updates cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

VDH reports as March 7: 6,957,471 people in Virginia have had at least one vaccine dose, which is 81.0% of the population. Also, 6,198,438 people have been fully vaccinated, which is 72.2% of Virginia’s population. Meanwhile, 2,830,305 have received a booster/third dose.

The department tracks the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in people who are partially or fully vaccinated in a dashboard it updates weekly on Friday:

As of Feb. 25: For unvaccinated Virginians, the rate of infections per 100,000 is 11,469, 224.2 hospitalizations, and 91.88 deaths.

As of Feb. 25, there have been 161,256 breakthrough cases for fully-vaccinated Virginians, with 4,011 hospitalizations and 1,549 deaths.

