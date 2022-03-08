UVA gets rid of HOOS Health Check

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The HOOS Health Check app will no longer be used on UVA Grounds or in the University of Virginia Medical Center.

Epidemiologist Doctor Costi Sifri says the app rolled out two years ago in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, when people were not as familiar with the virus’ signs and symptoms.

“This was an effort and a recommendation to be able to help clue people in and to see if they should be concerned about COVID,” Dr. Sifri said.

The Hoos Health Check app asks questions about general wellness and records the responses. Students would stay away from class, and faculty from work, if necessary as a way to help lower chances of COVID-19 transmission. They were required to download the app and check in each morning.

While the daily check is no longer a current requirement, Dr. Sifri says it could come back for other illnesses, like influenza or future COVID-19 variants.

He says leaders at the Medical Center feel staff understand COVID-19 and it’s complexities to the extent where they no longer need this daily check. If a re-evaluation is needed in the future, those leaders will take the steps.

