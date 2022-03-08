Advertise With Us
SVEC disconnects starting March 15

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative alerted members who have outstanding balances that as early as March 15, SVEC will resume disconnecting service for nonpayment.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, SVEC has not disconnected residential members for nonpayment. The cooperative says it has encouraged members to pay what they can, when they can.

Payment agreements for members with outstanding balances will be offered until we begin disconnecting service. SVEC will be among the last utilities in Virginia to re-institute service disconnection.

