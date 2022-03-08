Sunny, and cooler

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is now building in behind a cold front that brought showers to the region last night. We’ll see partly sunny skies and cooler temperatures today. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure will head north along the stalled boundary. Much of the region will see a cold rain Wednesday. However, the Shenandoah Valley will see a mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain and light snow in the beginning. Skies will clear Thursday. We’ll see another round of rain Saturday, possibly ending as snow showers. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & cooler, High: mid 50s

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness, late rain, mix for the Valley, Low: upper 30s

Wednesday: Periods of rain, mix for the Valley, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: low 50s...Low: low20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: around 40

