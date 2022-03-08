Sunny, and cooler
Rain and a Valley mix
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is now building in behind a cold front that brought showers to the region last night. We’ll see partly sunny skies and cooler temperatures today. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure will head north along the stalled boundary. Much of the region will see a cold rain Wednesday. However, the Shenandoah Valley will see a mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain and light snow in the beginning. Skies will clear Thursday. We’ll see another round of rain Saturday, possibly ending as snow showers. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny & cooler, High: mid 50s
Tonight: Increasing cloudiness, late rain, mix for the Valley, Low: upper 30s
Wednesday: Periods of rain, mix for the Valley, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 40s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: low 50s...Low: low20s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: around 40
Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.