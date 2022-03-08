Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

‘Shrinkflation’ may be the reason your favorite products are getting smaller

Because of "shrinkflation," we are seeing everything getting smaller like slimmed down toilet...
Because of "shrinkflation," we are seeing everything getting smaller like slimmed down toilet paper, fewer cookies in a bag and even less hair conditioner in a bottle.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You know when you open a bag of chips and realize the bag is only about half full? You might start seeing more of that - and not just with chips.

People are seeing everything getting smaller, like slimmed down toilet paper, fewer cookies in a bag and even less hair conditioner in a bottle.

Retail industry experts say record levels of inflation are costing companies more to produce all sorts of items, so they can either raise prices or give you less.

This is called “shrinkflation.”

As frustrating as it is for consumers, hiking prices is a last resort for companies, because they know that buyers will notice and it could hit demand for their product.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Virginia Gov. Youngkin gives speech at UVA Law criticizing Washington politics, and colleges
Orange County man is facing charges following an incident on University of Virginia grounds...
Orange Co. man facing murder charges
Larry Allen Young, Jr.
Orange Co. man facing charges following incident on UVA Grounds
UVA Health (FILE)
Ketogenic diet shows major benefits for MS patients at UVA Health
Charlie Anne Xavier
Friends and family celebrate mother leaving hospital after burn accident

Latest News

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls on world leaders for help. (UKRAINE'S PRESIDENCY)
Ukraine: Zelenskyy calls on world leaders to help
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Jury selection starts in Michigan governor kidnap plot
Twin Cities teachers and their supporters brave sub-zero temperatures Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022,...
Minneapolis teachers strike after failing to reach contract
Thousands are fleeing for safety every day as Russian forces ramp up their attacks on innocent...
Sense of desperation felt from Ukrainians as Russian invasion continues