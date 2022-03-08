Nice late winter day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is providing a pleasant late winter day. We’ll see partly sunny skies and near seasonal conditions for the rest of the afternoon. Meanwhile, we are tracking a developing area of low pressure that will be heading north. Clouds will begin to increase late this afternoon into tonight. Rain should hold off until after midnight. Although this will be a mostly soaking rain event, the Shenandoah Valley is expected to start with a light mix. Skies will clear Thursday into Friday before our next weather maker forms. Saturday will feature rain, falling temperatures and snow showers to end the day. Sunday will be sunny and cool. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & cooler, High: mid 50s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, late showers, light Valley mix, Low: upper 30s

Wednesday: Periods of rain, starting as a light mix for the Valley, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, rain, ending as snow showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: around 40

